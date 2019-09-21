UrduPoint.com
Greece To Strengthen Coast Guard Amid Surge In Migrant Arrivals - Government

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:33 PM

The Greek government decided at an urgent meeting on Saturday to strengthen the coast guard due to increasing number of migrant arrivals, a spokesman for the government told reporters

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The Greek government decided at an urgent meeting on Saturday to strengthen the coast guard due to increasing number of migrant arrivals, a spokesman for the government told reporters.

"During the meeting, a decision was made to continue measures on evacuating the migrants and refugees from the [Greek] islands, strengthen the coast guard with additional ships and personnel in the eastern Aegean Sea, expand cooperation with the partners - Frontex [EU border protection agency] and NATO," the spokesman said.

Greece has long been struggling to provide adequate lodging and living conditions for all the newcomers and blaming Turkey for failing to curb the migrant inflow to Greece, as per the 2016 EU-Turkey deal on migration.

The Greek authorities are currently transferring asylum seekers from the overcrowded reception facilities to the mainland, albeit at insignificant rates and speed.

