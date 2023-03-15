Greece to Suspend Air Traffic on Thursday Over Strikes Following Train Crash - Athens

UrduPoint.com

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Greece will suspend air traffic on March 16 due to the participation of air traffic controllers and other employees of the civil aviation authority in a general strike organized by the Supreme Administration of Greek Civil Servants Trade Unions (ADEDY), following the deadly train accident earlier this month, the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday.

On March 1, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the Greek city of Larissa, killing at least 57 people. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a deadly head-on collision. The head of the Larissa station was arrested. According to reports, he admitted his guilt and said that he had mistakenly sent a passenger train along the wrong track. Railroad workers, in turn, talked about chronic safety issues that authorities have been ignoring for years. The Greek government has vowed to fully investigate the causes of the catastrophe. The accident sparked a wave of protests, with thousands of nationals attending.

"The Civil Aviation Authority forms passengers that its employees have notified their participation in ADEDY's 24-hour strike, which will take place on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The participation of authority's employees in the strike will necessarily result in changes in flight schedule in our country on March 16," the authority said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The authority recommended that passengers contact air carriers to be aware of the changes in flights.

Athens International Airport also said it has canceled all arrivals and departures on March 16 over the strike.

"We would like to inform you that due to strike of the Air Traffic Control Personnel (and other HCAA Associations) participating in the 24 hours general strike of the Supreme Administration of Greek Civil Servants Trade Unions (ADEDY), on the 16th of March 2023 no flights from/to Athens International Airport El. Venizelos will be operated from 00:00 to 23:59," the airport said on the website.

Greek air carriers AEGEAN and Olympic Air have announced the cancellation of all domestic and international flights and allowed passengers to change their tickets at no extra charge.

