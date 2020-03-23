Greece to Uphold Domestic Travel Ban, Restriction on Movements Till April 6

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The ban on all movement of citizens between and within regions in Greece will remain in place until April 6 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Chardalias said at a press conference.

The ban was introduced on Sunday, as announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to take effect from 06:00 a.m. local time [04:00 GMT] on Monday.

At a follow up conference later in the day, Deputy Minister Chardalias specified that the ban would remain effective till 06:00 a.m. local time [04:00 GMT] April 6. All non-essential movements will be prohibited until then and punishable with a 150 Euros (about $160) fine, Chardalias said. travel to work, grocery stores, pharmacies and doctors are exempt from the ban, along with visits to banks in case online banking is not available.

"In cars, both of private and public use, only the driver and one other person are allowed, that is, in each car there can only be two people," Chardalias said.

Going outside, people will now be required to have their passport on them and a special paper form outlining the purpose of their trip. Such forms can be downloaded from the designated website [forma.gov.gr.], the deputy minister said. Alternatively, people can send a free text message to 13033 to say that they are going outside and specify the purpose of the trip.

Chardalias said the government had engaged the national and municipal law enforcement forces to control the implementation of the new guidelines.

The Greek government tightened up security measures against COVID-19 after the number of cases per day more than doubled over the past day - from an average of 30-40 to 94. There have been 624 verified cases in Greece so far, with 15 fatalities.