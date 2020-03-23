UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece To Uphold Domestic Travel Ban, Restriction On Movements Till April 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:40 AM

Greece to Uphold Domestic Travel Ban, Restriction on Movements Till April 6

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The ban on all movement of citizens between and within regions in Greece will remain in place until April 6 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Chardalias said at a press conference.

The ban was introduced on Sunday, as announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to take effect from 06:00 a.m. local time [04:00 GMT] on Monday.

At a follow up conference later in the day, Deputy Minister Chardalias specified that the ban would remain effective till 06:00 a.m. local time [04:00 GMT] April 6. All non-essential movements will be prohibited until then and punishable with a 150 Euros (about $160) fine, Chardalias said. travel to work, grocery stores, pharmacies and doctors are exempt from the ban, along with visits to banks in case online banking is not available.

"In cars, both of private and public use, only the driver and one other person are allowed, that is, in each car there can only be two people," Chardalias said.

Going outside, people will now be required to have their passport on them and a special paper form outlining the purpose of their trip. Such forms can be downloaded from the designated website [forma.gov.gr.], the deputy minister said. Alternatively, people can send a free text message to 13033 to say that they are going outside and specify the purpose of the trip.

Chardalias said the government had engaged the national and municipal law enforcement forces to control the implementation of the new guidelines.

The Greek government tightened up security measures against COVID-19 after the number of cases per day more than doubled over the past day - from an average of 30-40 to 94. There have been 624 verified cases in Greece so far, with 15 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Driver Fine Car Greece April Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

1 hour ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.