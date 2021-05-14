UrduPoint.com
Greece To Welcome Tourists Vaccinated With Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Tourism Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Greece will open doors to tourists vaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said on Thursday.

Greece is set to lift all entry restrictions for foreign tourists starting from Friday. Before that, the Greek authorities have been limiting the entry of Russian citizens to a quota of 4,000 people a week, while Russia has not yet greenlighted the resumption of regular and charter Greece-bound flights.

Theocharis told reporters that Greece would now recognize certificates for the vaccination with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as valid.

"The Russian market is a very interesting market, a market in which we take concrete actions, make concrete contacts. A lot is being done after my [April] visit [to Russia], and I am optimistic that very soon we will have very positive news," the minister said.

According to Theoharis, the certificates will be digital and translated into English.

He added that Greece also recognizes the Chinese vaccine certificate.

The minister went on to assure that the country was taking all safety measures.

