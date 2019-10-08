UrduPoint.com
Greece Transfers Around 500 Migrants From Greek Island Of Symi To Mainland - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:32 PM

Greece Transfers Around 500 Migrants From Greek Island of Symi to Mainland - Reports

A Greek navy vessel delivered around 500 migrants and refugees from the Greek island of Symi to a port outside capital Athens on Tuesday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) A Greek navy vessel delivered around 500 migrants and refugees from the Greek island of Symi to a port outside capital Athens on Tuesday, media reported.

Athens is said to have responded to pleas from Symi Mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, who according to Greek newspaper Ekathimerini, objected that his island was unequipped to deal with a surge in arrivals from Turkey.

Symi is an Aegean island slightly of about 22 square miles and, at its closest, is about 4.5 miles away from Turkey.

According to Ekathimerini, the transfer was part of a program by the Greek government to free up overcrowded camps on its Aegean islands, fearing a possible new wave of refugees.

It was not clear where the refugees and migrants were being transferred after reaching the mainland.

