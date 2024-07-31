Greece Tries To Tempt Its Emigrants Back Home
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) When Konstantinos Tsanis got his doctorate in finance in 2011 at the height of Greece's debt crisis, his chances of a well-paid job at home were pretty thin.
So like hundreds of thousands of young Greeks he moved abroad.
Some 600,000 -- mostly well-educated -- left the country between 2010 and 2021, according to the country's finance ministry, which now wants to tempt them back with tax breaks.
But even as Greece actively tries to reverse the trend, data shows young people are still leaving, albeit at a reduced rate.
Greece is no stranger to brain drains and economic migration. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many of its brightest and best left in search of a better future in the United States, Canada and Australia, putting down the roots of a prosperous Greek diaspora.
But the latest exodus is enormous for a country of 11 million that had a quarter of its national output wiped out by sweeping austerity between 2009 and 2018, with wages and pensions also slashed.
At the time, up to half of Greece's population under 25 were unemployed.
Tsanis does not regret his decision to leave from a career standpoint.
"There was a lot of instability," he told AFP.
But he never felt at home during the 13 years he spent in the United Kingdom, US and Nigeria.
Wherever he moved, "I felt that I didn't really belong", he said. "I wanted to settle down and start my own family back in Greece," the 39-year-old added.
Two months ago, Tsanis returned to Athens to set up a startup, a move that would have been unthinkable 10 years ago.
Bringing expatriates back remains a key goal of the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who comfortably won re-election to a second four-year term last year.
"The country is on a progressive path," Tsanis argued.
From a high of 27 percent in 2013, unemployment in April fell below 11 percent -- although that is still nearly double the European Union average.
Some 350,000 people who emigrated during the crisis have since returned, the finance ministry said in March.
But many others, who started families abroad, will not be easy to convince, admitted economist Panos Tsakloglou, the deputy minister for social insurance.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing3 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children3 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children3 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns5 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study6 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified5 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions8 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza8 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court8 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'8 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky8 hours ago
-
'Whole world' wants Russia at next peace summit: Zelensky8 hours ago