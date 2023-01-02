(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Athens was trying to present its issues in bilateral relations with Ankara as Turkey's problems with NATO and the United States.

The minister noted that Turkey and Greece had been holding bilateral consultations on trust building measures and cooperation in NATO and accused Athens of sabotaging these meetings recently.

According to Akar, Athens is trying to present its problems in relationships with Ankara "as Turkey's issues in its relations with NATO, the US and EU," while also using them so as to distract people from domestic scandals.

In response to Greek politicians' calling Turkey a threat, the minister said that Ankara is a reliable ally and does not threaten anyone.

On Friday, Akar warned Greece about serious consequences if it arms islands in the Aegean Sea and extends its territorial waters. According to media reports, Greece plans to extend its maritime boundaries from 6 to 12 miles to the south and west of Crete. Turkey said it would not allow Greece's waters to expand by even one mile into the Aegean Sea.

Ankara has previously stated that it would consider the expansion of Greek waters as a reason for war. Ankara believes that if Greece extends its territorial waters it would practically cut off Turkish waters and deprive Turkey of access to international waters, and the country would be trapped in its territorial waters.