Greece, Turkey Agree to Create Direct Communication Channel on Migration - Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Greek Alternate Minister for Citizen Protection Giorgos Koumoutsakos discussed the implementation of the 2016 EU-Turkey deal on migration during his visit to Ankara, with the two parties agreeing to create a direct channel of communication on this matter, the ministry's press service said on Friday.

During his visit, Koumoutsakos held meetings with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Kiran, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and the latter's deputy, Ismail Catakli.

"The talks were focused on migration issues with a special attention to the effective implementation of the EU-Turkey joint declaration," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also pointed out that a direct communication channel would be set up to faster solve the current migration problem.

"It was decided that a direct channel of communication be created at the political level, which will work parallel with service and operational dialogues, which will be held more often," the press service stressed.

Amid the surge of arrivals, Greece struggles to accommodate all newcomers on the limited reception facilities it has on its islands � despite the migrant camps being overcrowded and having deplorable living conditions, the Greek authorities remain slow to transfer people to the mainland. Athens has meanwhile accused Ankara of violating the EU-Turkish deal, under which Ankara is supposed to limit the non-stop flow of migrants who are trying to enter the European Union by sea in Greece via transit in Turkey.�