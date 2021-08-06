Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires under crushing heat

Greece's raging fires claimed their first victim on Friday after a punishing week-long heatwave, while neighbouring Turkey came under rising pressure over its handling of its own devastating wildfires

Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week, hit by the region's worst heatwave in decades, a disaster that officials and experts have linked to increasingly frequent and intense weather events caused by climate change.

A UN draft report seen by AFP has warned that the Mediterranean region, which it called a "climate change hotspot," will be hit by fiercer heatwaves, droughts and fires supercharged by rising temperatures.

On Friday, a 38-year-old man from Ippokrateio, a town north of Athens hit by giant flames, died in hospital after being hit by a falling electric pole as he was riding a moped, the health ministry said, the first victim of the fires in Greece.

In Turkey, some eight people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized.