Greece, Turkey Start First East Med Crisis Talks Since 2016

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:58 PM

Greece, Turkey start first east Med crisis talks since 2016

Greece and Turkey on Monday opened their first direct talks over their eastern Mediterranean standoff about energy and maritime borders in nearly five years, a Turkish diplomat told AFP

Istanbul, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Greece and Turkey on Monday opened their first direct talks over their eastern Mediterranean standoff about energy and maritime borders in nearly five years, a Turkish diplomat told AFP.

The talks in Istanbul, led by retired Greek diplomat Pavlos Apostolidis and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, are not expected to make substantive progress but could help ease tensions between the two NATO neighbours.

