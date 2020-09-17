UrduPoint.com
Greece, Turkey To Talk Eastern Mediterranean Issue On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Greece, Turkey to Talk Eastern Mediterranean Issue on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Turkey and Greece are set to hold another round of negotiations on easing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean on Thursday, September 17.

The most recent round was held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels this Tuesday.

The meeting will be a part of an ongoing effort under NATO's auspices to create a mechanism to reduce conflicts in the region.

More Stories From World

