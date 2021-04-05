Greece Unveils $153Mln Rescue Package for Firms Remaining Shut Due to Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Greek government plans to allocate 130 million Euros ($153 million) in relief aid for small businesses that remain shut due to the pandemic, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

Firms with up to five employees will receive 1,000 euros in compensation, while those employing between six and 20 people will get 2,000 euros. Firms with 21 to 50 employees will be eligible for 4,000 euros in compensation.

"For companies that will be subject to the restrictions for less than 15 days, the compensation will be equal to half of the aforementioned amounts," the minister specified.

Some 100,000 firms and self-employed will be eligible for the aid.

Of those, about 10,800 operate in the retail sector, which is still under lockdown in the worst-hit regions of Thessaloniki, Achaea and Kozani.

The rest operate across the country in sectors such as tourism, culture, sports, transport, the betting industry and gyms, whose activities have been suspended. The measures exclude the catering sector, which is covered by a separate 330 million euro package.

From April 5, Greece reopens household stores, but malls remain closed. The stores will operate under the click-and-collect scheme, with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place. In the worst-hit regions, household stores remain closed, with some owners warning that they will defy the closure.