Greece Unveils New Cabinet Under Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 01:40 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Newly sworn-in Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has appointed members of his new cabinet, the government's new spokesman, Pavlos Marinakis said on Monday.

"The swearing-in of the new government will take place tomorrow, at 13:00 (10:00 GMT), at the Presidential Mansion, after which the process of transferring and accepting ministries will follow. The first meeting of the new Council of Ministers in full force will be held the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Maximos Mansion," Marinakis announced at a televised briefing of the General Secretariat of Information Systems for Public Administration.

Giorgos Gerapetritis, the state minister in the previous Mitsotakis government who also headed the transport ministry after the notorious railroad crash, has been appointed foreign minister.

Nikos Dendias, who headed  the foreign ministry from July 2019 to May 2023, has been appointed defense minister.

Ex-labor minister Kostis Hatzidakis has been appointed economy and finance minister, ex-finance minister Christos Staikouras has been appointed minister of infrastructure and transport, and ex-migration minister Notis Mitarachi has been appointed as minister of citizen protection.

The ministry of environment and energy will be headed by Theodoros Skylakakis, the ministry of tourism by Olga Kefalogianni, and the ministry of immigration and asylum by Dimitris Keridis.

Lina Mendoni has retained her post as minister of culture and sports.

The new Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family has been formed, with Sofia Zacharaki at its helm.

The Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy will be headed by Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and the Ministry of Climate Crisis by Vassilis Kikilias.

Makis Voridis, Stavros Papastavrou and Akis Skertsos have been appointed ministers of state.

