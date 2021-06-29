UrduPoint.com
Greece Unveils Plan To Give Extra Privileges To Vaccinated Citizens - Reports

Tue 29th June 2021

The Greek government presented a plan to boost vaccination coverage in the country by granting those fully immunized against COVID-19 more freedom to visit leisure facilities, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Greek government presented a plan to boost vaccination coverage in the country by granting those fully immunized against COVID-19 more freedom to visit leisure facilities, national media reported on Tuesday.

The set of measures was recommended to the government by the Greek Bioethics Committee and a committee of health experts. According to Giorgos Gerapetritis, Greece's minister of state, businesses will be allowed to choose either to serve only fully vaccinated individuals without most restrictions, or to cater to both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors, but under certain conditions, the Kathimerini newspaper said.

As such, people who have been fully immunized or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months will have access to indoor venues, such as cinemas and stadiums, in greater numbers and, in some cases, mask-free.

The mixed venues will allow entrance to both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests, but in lesser numbers and upon presenting a negative coronavirus test, the Kathimerini reported.

Businesses can choose the operation scheme on a central government platform.

The initiative is a part of the Greek government's efforts to increase the rate of vaccination in the country. Other measures include a vaccination awareness campaign and mandatory vaccination for certain groups of workers.

