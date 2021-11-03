UrduPoint.com

Greece Urges To Mitigate Climate Change Effects On Cultural Heritage At COP26

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:06 PM

Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on Cultural Heritage at COP26

Greece has called on world leaders to take action to mitigate the effects of climate change on cultural heritage at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Greece has called on world leaders to take action to mitigate the effects of climate change on cultural heritage at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Greek government hosted a side high-level event addressing climate change impacts on cultural and natural heritage, with the participation of the Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the event, Greece's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides said that adverse effects of global climate change have been affecting the culture, one of the four pillars of sustainable development alongside social, economic, and environmental dimensions, according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

"Recent scientific reports clearly show that if we do not act now, the damage to the world's cultural heritage could be irreversible. We have to act now," Stylianides said, as cited by the newspaper.

The minister added that the Greek government considers organizing a summit of world leaders to agree on a roadmap for further action to protect cultural heritage.

Earlier on Tuesday, UNESCO Director-General Azoulay, who also attended the event, wrote on Twitter that "the foremost of threats to World Heritage is climate disruption. For 1 in 3 natural sites and 1 in 6 cultural heritage sites, this threat is already a reality. We must take this threat seriously because treasures may soon disappear."

The COP26 summit, held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Twitter Paris Glasgow Greece May October November Media Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA C ..

Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA Chief - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Bee ..

Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Beetaloo Basin 'Regrettable'

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action ..

Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action plans: Hammad Azhar

6 minutes ago
 Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collaps ..

Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collapse

6 minutes ago
 Minsk Estimates Civil Aviation Losses at $10Mln Pe ..

Minsk Estimates Civil Aviation Losses at $10Mln Per Month Due to Sanctions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.