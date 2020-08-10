UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Urges Turkey To Cease Alleged Illegal Activity In Eastern Mediterranean - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:46 PM

Greece Urges Turkey to Cease Alleged Illegal Activity in Eastern Mediterranean - Ministry

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Turkey of escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and called on Ankara to stop immediately

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Turkey of escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and called on Ankara to stop immediately.

Earlier in the day, Turkey issued a Navtex message about seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean from August 10-23.

"The new illegal Turkish Navtex on illegal surveys to the south off the island of Meyisti [also known as Kastellorizo] at the Greek continental shelf, along with an observed widespread mobilization of the Turkish navy, is a new serious escalation, and [it] most certainly shows Turkey's destabilizing and peace threatening role ... We urge Turkey to immediately stop its illegal activity, undermining peace and security in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Greece and Egypt signed a maritime deal in response to the 2019 memorandum between Turkey and Lebanon on maritime boundaries.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt Ankara Lebanon Greece August 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.