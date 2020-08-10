Greece Urges Turkey to Cease Alleged Illegal Activity in Eastern Mediterranean - Ministry

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Turkey of escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and called on Ankara to stop immediately

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Turkey of escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and called on Ankara to stop immediately.

Earlier in the day, Turkey issued a Navtex message about seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean from August 10-23.

"The new illegal Turkish Navtex on illegal surveys to the south off the island of Meyisti [also known as Kastellorizo] at the Greek continental shelf, along with an observed widespread mobilization of the Turkish navy, is a new serious escalation, and [it] most certainly shows Turkey's destabilizing and peace threatening role ... We urge Turkey to immediately stop its illegal activity, undermining peace and security in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Greece and Egypt signed a maritime deal in response to the 2019 memorandum between Turkey and Lebanon on maritime boundaries.