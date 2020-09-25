UrduPoint.com
Greece Urges Turkey To Resolve Disagreements Through Diplomacy - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:59 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his speech to the 75h United Nations General Assembly called on Turkey to solve the issues between the two countries regarding the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region at the negotiation table

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his speech to the 75h United Nations General Assembly called on Turkey to solve the issues between the two countries regarding the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region at the negotiation table.

Mitsotakis accused Ankara of undermining security in the region and recalled that the European Union had promised to react to actions that threaten the sovereign rights of its members.

"However, in spite of recent events, I remain an optimist. Everybody understands that this constant escalation of tension cannot continue. And I refuse to believe that partnership between near neighbors is not possible ... So let's meet, let's talk and let's seek a mutually acceptable solution.

Let's give diplomacy a chance. If after all we still cannot agree then we should trust the wisdom of the international court at The Hague," the prime minister said, using the example of the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as an encouraging example.

He specifically named the start of the exploratory talks between Athens and Ankara, announced earlier, as a step in the right direction.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

On Tuesday, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced that the 61st round of the exploratory talks would begin in Istanbul sometime soon.

