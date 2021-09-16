UrduPoint.com

Greece, US To Sign New Defense Agreement In Washington In October - Foreign Ministry

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to travel to the United States on October 14 to sign a new agreement on defense cooperation between Greece and the US, the country's foreign ministry spokesman, Alexandros Papaioannou, announced on Wednesday

"Nikos Dendias will travel to the United States on October 14, if there are no unforeseen circumstances, to sign an updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement," Papaioannou told a briefing.

He confirmed that the agreement would be signed for a period of five years at Washington's suggestion, as previously announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Athens reacted "very positively" to this proposal taking into consideration the high level of bilateral relations, as well as the prospects of stability and continuity, Papaioannou said.

The spokesman noted that the negotiations on other topics of the agreement were still ongoing between the relevant ministries of the two countries.

Dendias will also attend the strategic dialogue between Greece and the US, which will take place for the first time in the offline format since October 2019, according to Papaioannou. There, the Greek foreign minister is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

In 2019, Athens and Washington signed a defense deal allowing US forces a broader use of Greek military facilities. In its current form, the agreement has to be extended annually.

