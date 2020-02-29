UrduPoint.com
Greece Vetoes NATO Statement On Support For Turkey - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Greece Vetoes NATO Statement on Support for Turkey - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Greece on Friday evening vetoed a NATO statement in support of Ankara after an attack on Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib, which killed more than 30 soldiers, To Vima newspaper reported.

The situation in Idlib escalated after on February 27 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) terrorists launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces. The Syrian army opened return fire. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish soldiers, who should not have been there, came under fire too.

As a result, 33 Turkish servicemen were killed, more than 30 people were injured. Immediately after receiving information about the injured Turkish soldiers, the Russian side took measures for a complete cessation of fire by the Syrian troops, and the safe evacuation of dead and wounded Turkish servicemen to Turkey was ensured. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian combat jets had not been used in the area.

