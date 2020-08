Greece wants emergency EU meeting on Turkey: PM

Greece wants the EU to hold an emergency foreign ministers' meeting, the prime ministers's office said Tuesday amid a burgeoning row with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean

"The foreign minister (will) request an emergency meeting of the European Union foreign affairs council," the office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.