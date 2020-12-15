UrduPoint.com
Greece Welcomes US Sanctions Against Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry welcomed the imposition of US sanctions against Turkey for the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

"Greece, a NATO member state, is pleased with the announcement by the US Treasury Department of... sanctions against the Turkish Defense Industries, its head and other leaders in accordance with Section 231 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)," the Greek ministry said.

Athens considers Turkey's acquisition of S-400 air defense systems to be directed against NATO interests.

