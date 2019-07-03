Greece Will Not Ban Russia Ships From Entering Ports Over US East Mediterranean Act-Source

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Greece has no intention to ban Russian Navy's ships from entering Greek ports and undergoing maintenance there over the US Eastern Mediterranean Security and Partnership Act, a source in Greek governmental circles told Sputnik on Wednesday.

US senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez introduced in April the act, reshaping US policy in the Eastern Mediterranean, in the US Congress. Apart from other things, the act cancels the embargo on arms transfer to Cyprus. The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations passed on June 25 the draft act with amendments, calling on Greece, Cyprus and Israel to deny Russian ships port maintenance.

"It will not influence Russian ships' mooring in Greece, this is out of question," the source said, commenting on the act.