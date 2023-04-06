Greece Will Not Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks, S-300 Systems to Ukraine - Defense Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Greece will not supply Ukraine with modernized Leopard 2A6 tanks and Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said on Wednesday.

"Greece will not send Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine. It has sent several infantry fighting vehicles, it will send several more. It has sent ammunition of different calibers. If we have opportunities from the surplus, we will help," Panagiotopoulos said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on defense and foreign affairs.

The minister added that Greece would weaken its own defense capabilities by supplying some types of weapons to Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian defense minister (Oleksii Reznikov) is coming tomorrow. I think there will be a lot of discussion, a lot of speculation, a lot of analysis about what he will ask for, that we will give planes, that we will also give the S-300, rumors will run rampant.

Our position from the very beginning is clear and unambiguous. We are giving what we can give, we are not giving anything that could weaken our own defense capabilities in the slightest, given the challenges to our own national security," Panagiotopoulos said.

Earlier in the day, Greek media reported that Reznikov would visit Athens on April 6 to discuss arms supplies to Kiev.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. Earlier in April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had provided 65 billion Euros ($70 billion) in military aid to Kiev since February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.