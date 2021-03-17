UrduPoint.com
Greece Will Recognize Russia's Sputnik V On Par With European COVID-19 Vaccines - Minister

Greece Will Recognize Russia's Sputnik V on Par With European COVID-19 Vaccines - Minister

Vaccination is not mandatory for tourists arriving in Greece, but it helps to avoid some formalities, Minister of Tourism Harry Theocharis said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that Greece will recognize Russia's Sputnik V on par with other European vaccines against the coronavirus

Greece plans to open borders for Russian tourists on May 14, the minister confirmed.

"To enter Greece from Russia, one must either be vaccinated, have a negative test for coronavirus, or have antibodies after recovering from coronavirus. This means, it is not necessary to be vaccinated. The point is, those vaccinated do not need to be examined and to bring a negative test ... We really want our brothers from Russia to be able to come to our country. We will recognize Sputnik V even before the European recognition. We are determined to fully open borders on May 14," Theocharis said.

Greece was glad to learn that Sputnik V producers had submitted a request for vaccine authorization in the European Union, the minister continued.

"Regardless of whether it will be used as an authorized vaccine [in the EU], we have made a decision that for us the Sputnik V vaccine is equal to European vaccines when used by travelers.

[Vaccinated] tourists can enter our country without the need to get tested every time they travel," Theocharis explained.

Russians will have to provide a translation of their vaccination certificate, at least an English one, the minister added.

Theocharis also stressed that tourists would have to comply with all the sanitary protocols that are in force in Greece: "All the rules for Greek citizens are also valid for foreign tourists in our country."

Last year, both tourists, experts and those who worked in public places fully complied with sanitary regulations, and therefore tourism had no negative impact on the coronavirus incidence, the Greek minister recalled.

"If we follow the same rules, with three instruments in our hands � better knowledge ... of the disease; vaccines; and rapid tests � we will succeed and have a better summer this year," Theocharis concluded.

