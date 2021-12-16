Greece Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test Done Within 72 Hours From Travelers

Greece will require foreign travelers to present a negative PCR test for COVID-19 done within 72 hours prior to arrival, instead of 48 hours as before, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday

The Greek Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the test should be done 48 hours before traveling to the country.

"Thus, our country will accept visitors from all countries with a negative molecular control (PCR test) done within 72 hours prior.

This is an emergency measure that will be in effect during the holidays," Oikonomou said at a briefing, adding that it will not apply to those who were abroad less than 48 hours.

The new regulation will go into effect on Sunday.

According to the official, the test is mandatory for all visitors, including the vaccinated, regardless of whether they arrive by land, air or sea. When asked to clarify whether a test should be no older than 48 or 72 hours, the spokesman confirmed the latter.