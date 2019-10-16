UrduPoint.com
Greece Worries About New Wave Of Migrants In Wake Of Turkish Offensive In Syria - Official

Greece is concerned about a possible new wave of refugees that might arrive in the country as a result of the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, Alexandros Diakopoulos, Greece's national security adviser, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We are concerned a little bit about the population, the non-combatant population, that now they are under fire again.

Many innocent lives have been lost so far, and maybe there will be more, and maybe we are going to have another wave of immigration," the vice admiral said on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum in Doha.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, millions of people have become displaced or fled to Europe, creating an ongoing migration crisis. Greece has been hardest hit by the crisis as it struggles to provide adequate lodging and living conditions for all newcomers.

