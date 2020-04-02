UrduPoint.com
Greece's Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs To 53 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:16 PM

Greece's Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs to 53 - Official

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Greece rose by three to 53 in the past day, the Health Ministry's top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Greece rose by three to 53 in the past day, the Health Ministry's top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday.

Sotirios Tsiodras told reporters at a news briefing that 27 new cases had been confirmed on the mainland and 23 in the Ritsona migrant camp on the island of Euboea.

Another 49 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on board the Eleftherios Venizelos ship, stranded outside the port of Pireaus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Greece to 1,514. Ninety-one patients are on ventilator support, while nine have been transferred from intensive care units to general wards.

