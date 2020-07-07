UrduPoint.com
Greece's Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases Predominantly Made Of Tourist Cases - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Greece's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Predominantly Made of Tourist Cases - Gov't

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The acute increase in the number of tourists infected with the coronavirus in Greece accounts for the overwhelming majority of newly detected cases, the Greek National Public Health Organization (NPHO) said on Monday.

Over the past three days, the dynamics of imported cases in Greece went from 13 out of total 28 on Friday to eight among 25 on Saturday and to seven among nine on Sunday.

Of 43 cases confirmed in Greece over the past day, 36 were detected during border control procedures of foreign arrivals, the NPHO said.

The cumulative number of cases in Greece has now grown to 3,562 and the death toll has remained unchanged at 192 people, according to the statement.

Among active cases, 11 patients remain in the intensive care units, while 120 people have been discharged from hospitals from the day before.

Early on Monday, the ban on Greece-bound arrivals from Serbia went into effect.

