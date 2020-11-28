(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Saturday accused Germany of failing to comply with the role of a leader within the European Union over the bloc's refusal to impose an arms embargo on Turkey.

In October, Greece appealed to the EU to stop arms sales to Turkey, claiming that Ankara uses these weapons to destabilize the Eastern Mediterranean region. In particular, Athens called on Berlin to prevent the delivery of six Type 214 submarines, developed by German company Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft GmbH, which were ordered by Ankara.

"[Why Greece had to raise the issue with Berlin] instead of Germany realizing by itself, from the checks and balances of its own system, that this is not compatible with its role in Europe," Dendias said in an interview with the Politico news portal.

According to the minister, Germany should use its economy's "enormous power" to make it clear to the countries that they must obey international law.

"I understand the financial issue, but I am sure Germany also understands the huge contradiction of providing offensive weapons to a country that threatens the peace and stability of two EU countries.

This is the definition of the word contradiction," the diplomat said.

The minister added that he was looking forward to cooperating with the next US administration, as both Joe Biden, who was declared president-elect by major US media outlets, and his nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, have a thorough knowledge of the region and Greek-Turkish issues.

"I believe that the region needs the presence of the United States and particularly its military presence, in a way that would offset the lack of European military presence in the region," Dendias added.

Relations between Ankara and Athens have been strained for months, as the countries have disagreements over their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Cyprus have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Athens and Nicosia claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.