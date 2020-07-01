Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Libya's Tobruk on Wednesday where he is set to meet with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Libya's Tobruk on Wednesday where he is set to meet with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

According to the diplomatic sources, cited by the news agency, Dendias' working visit is part of Greece's efforts to contribute to the Libyan conflict settlement and the ceasefire in the context of the Berlin Conference.

In mid-January, Berlin hosted the international conference on Libyan reconciliation that was attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.

Nonetheless, Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), one of the sides of the Libyan conflict, since it requested assistance in late 2019. The military cooperation pact was heavily criticized by the GNA rival Libyan National Army, the eastern-based authorities and some foreign countries, including Greece.

Turkey and GNA have also signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea last year, triggering a strong backlash from several countries including Greece. Athens considers the Ankara-Tripoli maritime deal as unlawful.