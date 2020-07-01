UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece's Dendias To Meet With E. Libyan Parliament Head In Tobruk On Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:28 PM

Greece's Dendias to Meet With E. Libyan Parliament Head in Tobruk on Wednesday - Reports

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Libya's Tobruk on Wednesday where he is set to meet with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Libya's Tobruk on Wednesday where he is set to meet with Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

According to the diplomatic sources, cited by the news agency, Dendias' working visit is part of Greece's efforts to contribute to the Libyan conflict settlement and the ceasefire in the context of the Berlin Conference.

In mid-January, Berlin hosted the international conference on Libyan reconciliation that was attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.

Nonetheless, Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), one of the sides of the Libyan conflict, since it requested assistance in late 2019. The military cooperation pact was heavily criticized by the GNA rival Libyan National Army, the eastern-based authorities and some foreign countries, including Greece.

Turkey and GNA have also signed a memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea last year, triggering a strong backlash from several countries including Greece. Athens considers the Ankara-Tripoli maritime deal as unlawful.

Related Topics

Army Russia Turkey Parliament Visit Berlin Athens United States Libya Greece 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

8 seconds ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

30 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

1 hour ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

1 hour ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.