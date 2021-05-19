Divorced fathers in Greece have their hopes pinned on new legislation granting them equal time with their children, but the proposed change faces a fierce backlash over domestic violence fears

Supporters say the bill -- being discussed by MPs on Wednesday, a day before it is due to be voted on -- corrects an injustice in a country where mothers are granted custody in almost all cases.

But opposition parties and rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, argue that it disregards the risk of domestic violence and could endanger victims.

Set up since the start of the pandemic, the Active Dads for the Rights of the Child organisation has campaigned for parliament to approve the legal change.

One of its founders Dionysis Logothetis, 50, said that lockdown had compounded the situation for fathers.

Many divorced dads have been deprived of visits due to Covid restrictions and have not been able to see their children for many months, the doctor and father of two said.

Confinement "has often been used as a pretext to keep the child away from one of the two parents", he added, saying that very often it was the father.

In most cases, he continued, the court granted only limited visiting rights to divorced fathers, which amounted to two weekends a month and a few hours a week.

The conservative New Democracy government instigated the bill to introduce joint custody, saying it aimed to "meet the best interests of the child" after a divorce.

However, feminist groups, human rights and left-wing organisations, as well as opposition parties, worry that making shared custody compulsory could compromise the safety of mothers and children.

They point to "patriarchal" structures in Greek society and a lack of social services.

Dozens of people protested against the bill outside the Greek parliament late on Tuesday.