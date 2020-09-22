UrduPoint.com
Greece's Domestic Air Traffic Partially Stalled As Workers Continue To Strike

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:40 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Greek airline Olympic Air had to cancel a number of domestic flights due to the ongoing strike of the Federation of Associations of Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.

The strike began on Monday and is set to continue through Wednesday.

The carrier canceled around 30 flights from the mainland to the Greek islands of Paros, Naxos, Milos and Leros and between the islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo.

Workers specifically of the civil aerial ICT services demand a cancellation of the "unfair income deduction in the benefit of employees who already get paid more" and respective refunds as well as a discussion of the organizational structure of the flight information services.

More Stories From World

