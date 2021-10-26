UrduPoint.com

Greece's Foreign Minister Says Bilateral Cooperation Agreement Signed With UK

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Greece and the United Kingdom have signed a cooperation agreement in a number of sectors, including defense and trade, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

"We had an extensive discussion on issues related to defense but also beyond that, on the situation in the Balkans, as well as on investment and education issues, more generally on the overall scope of Greek-British relations; especially in view of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis 'visit to the United Kingdom in mid-November," Dendias said after talks with his UK counterpart, Elizabeth Truss, in London.

According to the Greek minister, the Cyprus settlement, the problems of the Eastern Mediterranean and the application of the law of the sea were high on the agenda.

"We had the opportunity to sign a Greek-British Agreement that covers all fields, defense, trade, educational relations, anything that can be conceived to be of interest to both countries," Dendias added.

The minister also noted that the time has come to "add substance" to the agreement concluded and deepen intergovernmental ties, in order to fully show that Britain's exit from the European Union in no way influenced the positive development of UK-Greek bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Education European Union Visit London United Kingdom Cyprus Greece All From Agreement

