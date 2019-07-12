ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Foreign Press Association of Greece condemned newly elected lawmaker Babis Papadimitriou from the ruling New Democracy party, who had attacked foreign correspondents for the coverage of the recent parliamentary elections in the country.

Speaking live on the Skai 9 broadcaster on Tuesday, Papadimitriou called foreign correspondents "journalistic rabble," alleging they "leaked shoes of the [former ruling] Syriza [coalition] members in the offices of [prime minister's residence], filled with smoke and even the smoke of hashish; and they wrote down what was left in their minds blurred by hashish." Papadimitriou, who is a journalist himself, made the statement in the wake of a publication by the French Liberation newspaper, covering the results of last week's parliamentary elections in Greece. The article said that the vote resulted in the return of political elites related to nepotism and clientelism to power.

"The Foreign Press Association of Greece would like to once again underscore that the freedom of journalism and any constructive criticism are the basic foundations of democracy. However, abuse and offensive and slanderous descriptions cannot be tolerated in any case neither by our colleagues nor by the association," the statement, issued on Thursday, read.

FPA said that it had decided not to immediately provide a reaction to Papadimitriou's statement, saying it wanted to give the lawmaker time for retraction.

The association said it regretted the politician did not issue any retraction.

It also noted the over the past years, especially in the height of an economic crisis, foreign correspondents had repeatedly been subject to persecution by political parties in Greece.

FPA represents journalists from 150 media outlets from 40 countries, working in Greece.