UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece's GDP Saw 8.2% Year-on-Year Drop In 2020 - National Statistics Body

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Greece's GDP Saw 8.2% Year-on-Year Drop in 2020 - National Statistics Body

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Greece's GDP declined by 8.2 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to preliminary estimates, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

The next GDP estimate for 2020 is scheduled to be announced on October 15, 2021, ELSTAT said.

"The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the first estimate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2020 ... According to this estimate, GDP for 2020 in volume terms amounted to 168.5 billion euro [$201.2 billion] compared with 183.

6 billion euro for 2019 recording a decrease of 8.2%," the agency said in a press release.

At current prices, the country's GDP for 2020 amounted to 165.8 billion Euros compared to 183.4 billion euros for 2019, marking a 9.6-percent decrease, ELSTAT said, noting that the data reflects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on the Greek economy.

Commenting on the preliminary estimates, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Sputnik that the country's economy "survived" the pandemic, with the annual drop being less than forecast.

Related Topics

Greece Euro October 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

17 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

21 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

25 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

35 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

36 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.