ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) All COVID-19-related restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Greece will soon be lifted as an expert committee meeting has backed the initiative, Greek Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said on Tuesday.

"At today's expert committee meeting, the Health Ministry proposed to lift existing measures against COVID-19, except for public and private medical institutions and nursing facilities for the elderly. The recommendation was backed by the committee, and the restrictions are expected to be lifted," the minister said.

Plevris added that the need to protect vulnerable groups from COVID-19 remains. Therefore, he said, it was recommended that personal protective measures be worn, and modern vaccination and antiviral treatment be used for those who are sick.

Greece has imposed severe restrictions and fines for violations of coronavirus restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. Greece's criminal code was amended to allow for a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine for parents who kept children out of school because they had to wear masks and undergo tests and vaccinations. In November 2021, the Greek parliament passed amendments to the country's criminal code allowing for a prison sentence of up to five years for spreading "fake news about coronavirus," specifically questioning the effectiveness of COVID-related measures and vaccines.

Most of the restrictions were lifted in the summer of 2022, but Greek nationals are still required to wear masks while using public transportation, as well as while in pharmacies or other medical facilities.