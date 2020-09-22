(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Holy Kinot of Athos, the high governing council of Greece's landmark monastic community, has introduced coronavirus-related restrictions on the holy mount, the Greek state-run news agency, AMNA, reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a meeting on ways to curb the pandemic was held in Mount Athos' administrative center of Karyes with the participation of the health ministry's epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras and Secretary-General for Civil Protection Vasilis Papageorgiou.

According to the news agency, the council decided to limit the number of visitors per monastery to 10, as well as prohibit the movement of visitors to monasteries other than the one for which a permit is given.

The measures were introduced after eight cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in a single monastery ” St. Paul ” late on Monday. One of those infected was a monk, who was transported for treatment to the city of Thessaloniki as his condition was considered serious.