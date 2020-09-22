UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece's Holy Mount Athos Imposes Coronavirus Restrictions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Greece's Holy Mount Athos Imposes Coronavirus Restrictions - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Holy Kinot of Athos, the high governing council of Greece's landmark monastic community, has introduced coronavirus-related restrictions on the holy mount, the Greek state-run news agency, AMNA, reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a meeting on ways to curb the pandemic was held in Mount Athos' administrative center of Karyes with the participation of the health ministry's epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras and Secretary-General for Civil Protection Vasilis Papageorgiou.

According to the news agency, the council decided to limit the number of visitors per monastery to 10, as well as prohibit the movement of visitors to monasteries other than the one for which a permit is given.

The measures were introduced after eight cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in a single monastery ” St. Paul ” late on Monday. One of those infected was a monk, who was transported for treatment to the city of Thessaloniki as his condition was considered serious.

Related Topics

Thessaloniki St. Paul Greece Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate 90th Saudi National Day

43 seconds ago

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah students to return to school next week

31 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAEâ€™s p ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 94,711

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.