ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Central board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) on Tuesday decried anti-Semitic slogans written on the restored synagogue in the Greek city of Trikala.

Earlier in the day, antisemitic graffiti was reported on the wall surrounding the synagogue.

"In these holy days for the entire world, when the light of love is spreading, some are still fostering hatred toward Jews,' the KIS said in a statement.

It also urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to find and punish the perpetrators and to protect Jewish property in Trikala.