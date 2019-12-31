UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Slogans Written On Synagogue In Trikala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:36 PM

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Slogans Written on Synagogue in Trikala

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) on Tuesday decried anti-Semitic slogans written on the restored synagogue in the Greek city of Trikala

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Central board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) on Tuesday decried anti-Semitic slogans written on the restored synagogue in the Greek city of Trikala.

Earlier in the day, antisemitic graffiti was reported on the wall surrounding the synagogue.

"In these holy days for the entire world, when the light of love is spreading, some are still fostering hatred toward Jews,' the KIS said in a statement.

It also urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to find and punish the perpetrators and to protect Jewish property in Trikala.

Related Topics

World Greece Jew All Love

Recent Stories

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

28 minutes ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

28 minutes ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

33 minutes ago

US embassy personnel in Baghdad safe, no evacuatio ..

33 minutes ago

Govt inherited fragile economy: Shafqat Mehmood

34 minutes ago

Govt hikes petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per liter for ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.