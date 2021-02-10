MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Greek government has issued fines for non-compliance with the coronavirus-related measures for a total amount of 45.7 million Euros ($55,45 million) from November 2020 - January 2021, Angelos Binis, the head of the National Transparency Authority (NTA), said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to Binis, from November 1 to January 31, the police, the coast guard and other related bodies conducted 6.481 million inspections and recorded 153,918 violations of coronavirus restrictions.

He specified that in November all issued fines amounted to 14.8 million euros, 15 million euros in the following month, and 15.9 million euros in January, bringing a total amount up to 45.7 million euros.

On November 7, the authorities introduced a nationwide lockdown over the surge in COVID-19 cases and have repeatedly extended it ever since.

To date, Greece has reported 166,067 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 6,017.