Greece's Main Opposition Party Hit By New Defections
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Greece's fractious main opposition party Syriza was hit by new defections Saturday during an emergency congress ahead of electing a new leader to replace Stefanos Kasselakis, who critics accuse of authoritarianism.
Three lawmakers close to Kasselakis, Greece's first openly gay party leader who was elected to the post in September last year, defected late Friday.
A fourth left Saturday and additional defections are expected.
Kasselakis and his allies say the party bureaucracy had barred his grassroots supporters from participating in the emergency three-day congress.
On Saturday he launched a new "popular progressive" movement which he said would be financially independent, filling "a major gap in the country's politics."
The movement's name will be determined by a members' vote, Kasselakis told supporters at offices rented by his team.
Syriza's leadership ballot is November 24 and December 1.
Syriza's central committee on September 8 voted to remove Kasselakis following bitter squabbles over his policies and leadership style.
The US-educated former Goldman Sachs trader alienated Syriza stalwarts with a pro-business stance that prompted 11 party lawmakers to defect a year ago and form a rival leftist group in parliament.
Alexis Haritsis, head of the lawmakers who have formed the New Left group in parliament and are also holding a congress this weekend, on Friday said they would not return to Syriza.
The 36-year-old Kasselakis faced criticism after the party newspaper and radio station were left unpaid for weeks this year.
He also controversially claimed in April that a divine sign occurred during his baptism, with the oil in his baptismal font forming into a cross.
Syriza was in power in 2015-2019 under leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras. Tsipras resigned in June 2023 after leading the party to its second straight defeat in national elections.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From World
-
Germany marks 1989 Berlin Wall fall with 'Preserve Freedom' party3 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement13 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement23 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes1 hour ago
-
China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia2 hours ago
-
Top art collector displays rare treasures in Madrid3 hours ago
-
China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia3 hours ago
-
Famine imminent in besieged northern Gaza, experts say4 hours ago
-
China's Xi meets Indonesian president in Beijing4 hours ago
-
China's Xi meets Indonesian president in Beijing: state media4 hours ago
-
South Sudan floods affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN5 hours ago
-
Reeking mud sparks health fears in Spain flood epicentre5 hours ago