Greece's Main Opposition Party To Elect New Leader On September 10 - Party Newspaper

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Greece's largest opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA), will elect a new party leader on September 10 following the defeat on the latest parliamentary elections, the party newspaper I Avgi said on Monday.

SYRIZA's previous leader, Alexis Tsipras, resigned after the party gained only 17.83% of the vote in the June 25 elections.

During sittings on Saturday and Sunday, members of the Central Committee voted to hold a rally on September 3 and elect a new leadership in the first round on September 10 and, if necessary, in the second round scheduled for September 16, the party newspaper said.

Former Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou, Former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Former Digital Minister Nikos Pappas and veteran of the Greek socialist movement Stefanos Tzoumakas, a member of SYRIZA's Central Committee, have submitted their candidacies for the post of the party leader.

The common goal of all four candidates today is to rebuild SYRIZA with a view to the needs of the Greek society, laying the foundations for an effective opposition party capable of winning the next elections to return to power in the country, I Avgi said.

From 2015-2019, SYRIZA was Greece's ruling party and Tsipras, as its leader, was the prime minister.

The New Democracy conservative party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the June 25 elections, securing over 40% of the votes and 158 parliamentary seats out of 300.

