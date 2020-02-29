(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke over the phone on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council chief Charles Michel over the threat of more migrants crossing into Europe.

The prime minister's press office said earlier that he also talked to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after Turkey warned it could no longer contain Syrians gathering on its northern border with the European Union.

"The prime minister briefed the German chancellor, the European Council president and the president of France on the measures taken by Greece to protect its borders," a Greek official told reporters.

Mitsotakis wrote on social media earlier in the day that a considerable number of migrants and refugees had assembled on the Turkish-Greek border and tried to slip past the guards. The exodus was triggered by new clashes in northwestern Syria.