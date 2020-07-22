ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talked by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday afternoon, discussing bilateral issues and the situation around Hagia Sophia, the Greek Prime Minister's press service said.

"During the conversation, they discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the region as a whole, as well as the issue of turning the Hagia Sophia into a mosque, which is a challenge for the entire Orthodox world," it said.