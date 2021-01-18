(@FahadShabbir)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday received his second shot of the vaccine against the coronavirus, the national media reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday received his second shot of the vaccine against the coronavirus, the national media reported.

"I didn't feel a thing," Mitsotakis said after getting inoculated.

The prime minister was administered the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on December 27, the first day of the EU-wide immunization campaign, along with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Almost 80,000 Greeks have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19. The country has recorded 148,607 cases of infection and 5,469 related deaths.