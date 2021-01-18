Greece's Mitsotakis Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:27 PM
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday received his second shot of the vaccine against the coronavirus, the national media reported.
"I didn't feel a thing," Mitsotakis said after getting inoculated.
The prime minister was administered the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on December 27, the first day of the EU-wide immunization campaign, along with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
Almost 80,000 Greeks have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19. The country has recorded 148,607 cases of infection and 5,469 related deaths.