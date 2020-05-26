UrduPoint.com
Greece's Mitsotakis Ruling Out Snap Elections To Boost Legislative Majority Amid Pandemic

Greece's Mitsotakis Ruling Out Snap Elections to Boost Legislative Majority Amid Pandemic

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has rejected the possibility of calling snap elections to boost his party's parliamentary majority, saying that the government should focus on the pandemic and economic recovery rather than campaigning.

Greek media frequently speculate that Mitsotakis' New Democracy party could use its lead in polls to call snap elections to build on a majority in the 300-strong parliament that it won in July.

"Elections for what? Is this what we need today?" Mitsotakis told Greece's state Star channel in an interview when asked about the prospect of holding snap elections.

The prime minister recalled that he received a four-year mandate in 2019.

"The essence of our policy remains the same. We have 158 lawmakers as well as great recognition in society. Today we are politically stronger than on July 7, when I won the election," he said.

According to Mitsotakis, having discussions of snap elections when the cabinet has only been in office for 10 months is "irresponsible."

The politician noted that he saw no reason for profound changes within his cabinet, saying that the team members needed time to prove their efficiency, albeit not ruling out certain reshuffles.

"Just think that we may have a second wave of the pandemic in the fall. Our concern will be to restructure the economy. I intend to invest my political capital, not waste it, and invest it in such a way that it brings dividends and interest for the benefit of the whole society so that when we come to the end of the four-year tenure, I can be judged for what I have achieved," Mitsotakis stated.

Since 2004, no Greek cabinet has served its four-year tenure in full.

