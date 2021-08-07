(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Greece's Open tv channel said on Saturday that its team was attacked by unknown people during a live broadcast from the metropolitan region of Attica engulfed with wildfires, noting the police standing nearby refrained from intervening.

The reporters were attacked on Saturday night when they were broadcasting the developments in northern Attica that is hit by strongest wildfires. The beginning of the incident was broadcast live, but the connection was immediately lost.

An Open TV correspondent who was among those attacked said that a group of 15 young people surrounded the crew and broke the windows of its car. They attacked the journalists, insulted them, stole personal belongings and the cameraman's money.

Four police officers who were standing in front of the Open TV crew saw the attack but did not intervene to help the journalists. It was firefighters who put an end to the attack.

The national police have not commented on the incident yet.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region have been suffering from strong wildfires in recent weeks due to a worst heatwave since 1987.

Earlier on Saturday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the situation with wildfires raging across the country was improving and pledged to make the restoration of the burned territories his top priority.