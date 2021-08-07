UrduPoint.com

Greece's Open TV Crew Attacked While Broadcasting Wildfires Live From Attica Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:46 PM

Greece's Open TV Crew Attacked While Broadcasting Wildfires Live From Attica Region

Greece's Open TV channel said on Saturday that its team was attacked by unknown people during a live broadcast from the metropolitan region of Attica engulfed with wildfires, noting the police standing nearby refrained from intervening

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Greece's Open tv channel said on Saturday that its team was attacked by unknown people during a live broadcast from the metropolitan region of Attica engulfed with wildfires, noting the police standing nearby refrained from intervening.

The reporters were attacked on Saturday night when they were broadcasting the developments in northern Attica that is hit by strongest wildfires. The beginning of the incident was broadcast live, but the connection was immediately lost.

An Open TV correspondent who was among those attacked said that a group of 15 young people surrounded the crew and broke the windows of its car. They attacked the journalists, insulted them, stole personal belongings and the cameraman's money.

Four police officers who were standing in front of the Open TV crew saw the attack but did not intervene to help the journalists. It was firefighters who put an end to the attack.

The national police have not commented on the incident yet.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region have been suffering from strong wildfires in recent weeks due to a worst heatwave since 1987.

Earlier on Saturday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the situation with wildfires raging across the country was improving and pledged to make the restoration of the burned territories his top priority.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Car Young Greece Money TV From Top

Recent Stories

China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines delivered to B ..

China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines delivered to BiH

17 seconds ago
 American Korda wins Tokyo Olympic women's golf gol ..

American Korda wins Tokyo Olympic women's golf gold

19 seconds ago
 France beat Serbia to claim women's Olympic basket ..

France beat Serbia to claim women's Olympic basketball bronze

2 minutes ago
 Brazilian Olympic boxing champ says 'got lucky' wi ..

Brazilian Olympic boxing champ says 'got lucky' with stunning KO

2 minutes ago
 UBG seeks PM's help in deciding FPCCI election rig ..

UBG seeks PM's help in deciding FPCCI election rigging case

2 minutes ago
 'Bonded for life' - Durant revels in his third Oly ..

'Bonded for life' - Durant revels in his third Olympic gold

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.