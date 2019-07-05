Two days ahead of the snap parliamentary elections in Greece, the Pan-Macedonian Federation appealed to the leader of opposition New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom the federation views as a likely future prime minister, with a request to cancel the Prespa Agreement

The agreement, signed by Athens and Skopje on June 17, 2018, renamed Macedonia to North Macedonia, settling the longstanding dispute between the two countries and paving the way for North Macedonia's accession to the European Union and NATO.

However, the agreement has faced opposition in both countries. In Greece some believe that only residents of the historical region in the northern part of the country can be called Macedonians, while in Skopje people feel the agreement destroys national identity.

Mitsotakis and his party have repeatedly criticized the Prespa Agreement. The party leader, in particular, pledged to veto North Macedonia's bid to join the European Union.

The New Democracy party has been leading in the opinion polls, which predict that it will win the July 7 elections and be able to form the government.

The Pan-Macedonian Federation has been against the Prespa Agreement from the very beginning.

A spokesman for the Pan-Macedonian Federation called on the Greeks to remember who signed the Prespa Agreement when going to the polls, in an apparent call to refrain from supporting the party of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. He read out a letter signed by 65 scholars and prominent citizens and addressed to Mitsotakis.

"We address you as tomorrow's prime minister with a call to become a leader of the cancellation of the Prespa Agreement, which the overwhelming majority of Greeks consider unacceptable and leading to a national catastrophe," the letter read.

The scholars asked Mitsotakis to officially announce his position before the elections.

According to the federation, the agreement is legally invalid since it violates the constitution, national law, as well as the fundamental principles of international law. The letter noted that the agreement was ratified illegally since the referendum on its ratification only had a 36.8 percent turnout instead of the required 50 percent. They also recalled that Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov refused sign the agreement.

The federation's spokesman went on to say that Mitsotakis had not yet responded to the letter, even though it was given to him on June 19.

Maria Negreponti-Delivanis, a former rector and professor at the University of Macedonia, said that the Prespa Agreement had been signed "under a lot of pressure from abroad," which primarily targeted members of the parliament in Skopje.

"What was the reason? They said that they were afraid of Russia's influence in the Balkans," she said.

George Voskopoulos, a professor at the Department of International and European Studies at the University of Macedonia, said that Bulgaria could be "our great ally in the case against Skopje."

The current Greek government considers the Prespa Agreement one of its main foreign policy achievements. Tsipras and and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev were even nominated for the Nobel Peace prize for this "model for peaceful and constructive solutions to bilateral and multilateral disagreements."