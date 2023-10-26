ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The revenue of Greece's Piraeus Port Authority S.A. reached 62.3 million Euros (65.85 million U.S. Dollars) in the third quarter (Q3) this year, up by 18.2 percent year-on-year, the company said on Thursday.

Gross profit in the same period increased from 31.5 million euros last year to 40.2 million euros, an increase of 27.8 percent. Earnings after taxes amounted to 27.2 million euros, 28 percent more than last year's 21.2 million euros in Q3.

The results of this Q3 follow the overall positive trend so far this year.

The upward trend reinforced the business development of the country's largest harbor in recent years, the company said in a press release.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 this year, PPA recorded 164.7 million euros in revenue, up from 145.8 million euros a year ago.

Gross profit in the first nine months increased by 19.5 percent to 99.4 million euros while earnings after taxes for this period reached 65.9 million euros, up by 39.9 percent.