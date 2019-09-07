The Greek authorities, who have been long struggling to adequately accommodate newly coming immigrants, do not rush to transfer people from the overcrowded islands to mainland and pursue its policy of containment that for many in Europe and overseas has become a manifesto of the European Union's failure to adequately handle the non-stop migration flows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Greek authorities, who have been long struggling to adequately accommodate newly coming immigrants, do not rush to transfer people from the overcrowded islands to mainland and pursue its policy of containment that for many in Europe and overseas has become a manifesto of the European Union 's failure to adequately handle the non-stop migration flows.

The Greek islands have been among the front-line entrance points of irregular migrants arriving to Europe from the middle East and North Africa.

This week, hundreds of unaccompanied children among asylum seekers in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos have initiated violent unrest, demanding that they be immediately transferred to mainland Greece. Moria is only one of many similar reception facilities in Greece that have long ago exhausted their capacity to receive newcomers.

It was initially designed to lodge 3,000 people, but in 2018 as many as 9,000 irregular migrants were living there.

GREECE FAILS TO MANAGE MIGRATION DESPITE EU-TURKEY DEAL, NATO INVOLVEMENT

"The current situation of increased arrivals and the ongoing situation of poor conditions for migrants and asylum seekers shows that the European Union has not invested in long term solution to manage migration humanly and that its short sided approach to stop migration clearly does not work," Renata Rendon, the Oxfam Head of Mission in Greece, told Sputnik.

According to her estimates, a total of 2,377 people arrived to the Greek islands last week alone, which is more than a 250 percent increase from the same period last year, and about 70 percent of them have been accommodated on the Lesvos island.

Many of these people arrive from neighboring Turkey. The surge has prompted the Greek authorities to summon the Turkish ambassador over Ankara's failure to observe its commitments under the 2016 EU-Turkey deal on migration. The agreement was expected to limit the inflow of EU-bound migrants from Turkey and return those back to Ankara who attempt to enter without having undergone all the required legal procedures.

"The EU-Turkey deal and the restriction of mobility and of movement of migrants on deterrence policies has led to dangerous and unsustainable situation for these people in Greece. It has led to suffering of tens of thousands of people. And clearly does not affect prevention of migration into Europe," Rendon said.

The Greek authorities are attempting to relocate people off of the overcrowded islands little by little, but they are largely tied by their EU and NATO commitments in terms of coming up with a major policy response.

"The European Union and NATO cannot give any solution to the refugees and the migrants as well as to the Greek people. The involvement of NATO's and European Border Guard's upgrading repressive mechanisms, as well as the unacceptable and unprecedented abolition of the second-degree asylum application by the [incumbent] New Democracy government, are serving the EU's goal of promoting 'returns,' [which equal to] expulsions," a member of the EU Parliament from the Communist Party of Greece, Kostas Papadakis, told Sputnik.

A fellow Greek lawmaker in the European Parliament, Athanasios Konstantinou, shares his opinion and says that the current EU stance on the acceptance of illegal migrants only proves the bloc's incapability to "take any serious action."

"I have already mentioned that the European Union turns a blind eye or, even worse, supports the acceptance of illegal immigrants. Therefore if in this matter the core of European policy does not change, the EU is unable to take any serious action," he told Sputnik.

EU MUST ADMIT THAT MIGRATION WILL NOT STOP

"The European Union needs to recognize that this deterrence policies are not working. That there will be migration into Europe," Oxfam's Rendon said.

Her certainty is echoed by Dominic Earnshaw from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who serves as Deputy Head of the ICRC Mission in Greece.

"The factors underlying migration to Greece remain.

The severe humanitarian consequences of the conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan continue to drive people to seek safety in Europe. Every year in summer, when the sea is calm, more people make the often dangerous crossing to the Greek islands. This places a strain on the facilities available for new arrivals," Earnshaw said.

Indeed, the so-called Mediterranean route is one of the most popular, but also the most dangerous tracks of migration to the European continent. Thousands of irregular migrants risk their lives while embarking upon a sea passage on unsafe, decrepit boats not designed for such long transfers and often operated by smugglers. According to the International Organization for Migration, a total of 597 people died since January trying to reach the European Union by sea via the Mediterranean.

Stelios Kouloglou, a European Parliament member from the Syriza party, also points to the deep-lying geopolitical triggers of it.

"It is easy to attribute the increase of refugee flows only to Turkish President [Recep Tayip] Erdogan's Machiavellian plans, but it is actually a more complicated problem. It is about the war in Syria, it is about poverty in the world, is a geopolitical issue," he told Sputnik.

Konstantinou, his fellow EU lawmaker from the Golden Dawn party of Greece, added that it was also important to understand why refugees decide to leave their home countries in the first place.

"As we all know, the main responsibility for migration is on NATO and its aggressive policies towards the countries from which the [migrants] originate," he told Sputnik.

MIGRATION CRISIS NEEDS RESPONSE, SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM

Both the experts and politicians agree that the current way of handling the migration crisis on the Greek islands is failing and that Greece is unlikely to manage it alone.

For starters, people in the overcrowded reception facilities, commonly referred to in Europe as "hotspots," deserve to have decent living conditions while they await a decision on their fate, Renata Rendon from Oxfam stressed.

"They need to end the use of the containment policy that prevents asylum seekers from leaving the Greek islands and they need to immediately evacuate these overcrowded islands EU hotspots. They need to urgently deploy expert staff to these hotspots including doctors and psychologists and interpreters and lawyers to support people to get the services that they have arrived to and that they need and to help them navigate the asylum procedures," she said, stressing that the European Union is an entity wealthy enough to provide for all that.

In the long run, however, more sustainable and systemic solutions are necessary, she added.

The Greek lawmakers in the EU parliament, in the meantime, stress that Greece should not be alone in carrying the burden of migration pressure.

"For the time being, the [Greek] government has been following [Former Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras' methods, such as transporting vulnerable migrants to the mainland, which the New Democracy has denounced as opposition. These transportation to the mainland should continue with the support of the European Union. Finally, the EU decisions, taken three years ago on refugee relocation system, must continue being implemented and respected by all EU member countries," MEP Kouloglou told Sputnik.

His point appears to be the one shared by Oxfam and ICRC experts as well, who believe that the bloc must exercise a much broader involvement in sharing the migration pressure with Greece.

"The European Union has to develop a real responsibility-sharing mechanism that enables asylum seekers to move rapidly off the Greek islands and into other EU member states where they can complete their asylum procedure," Rendon said. In her opinion, this can be done by signing additional temporary agreements.

The ICRC's Earnshaw, in turn, said that the Red Cross would continue working with the new Greek government for promoting humanitarian treatment of migrants at all stages of their journey.