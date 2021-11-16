Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that he believes COVID-19 will be gone by next summer and advised early planning of vacations in Greece

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that he believes COVID-19 will be gone by next summer and advised early planning of vacations in Greece.

"First of all we were very happy to welcome British tourists during the summer. We had a very successful summer season. I think it was around 2.5 million British tourists who came to Greece. Greece is a lovely country. I would encourage you to book your holidays for next year as quickly as possible. I think it's going to be a COVID-free summer," Mitsotakis said during his visit to the United Kingdom, as aired by the ITV broadcaster.

As of Tuesday, Greece has registered about 831,000 cases of COVID-19 and 16,766 deaths. The weekly increase in cases by 6,238 marks an all-time high. Responding to the new wave of infection, the Greek government introduced new restrictions on November 6, including the requirement for unvaccinated citizens to be tested every week in order to go to work. Foreign travel from select destinations without quarantine continues to apply.

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, over 253 million cases have been registered globally, including over 5 million deaths.