UrduPoint.com

Greece's Prime Minister Believes Next Summer To Be COVID-19-Free

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:40 PM

Greece's Prime Minister Believes Next Summer to Be COVID-19-Free

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that he believes COVID-19 will be gone by next summer and advised early planning of vacations in Greece

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that he believes COVID-19 will be gone by next summer and advised early planning of vacations in Greece.

"First of all we were very happy to welcome British tourists during the summer. We had a very successful summer season. I think it was around 2.5 million British tourists who came to Greece. Greece is a lovely country. I would encourage you to book your holidays for next year as quickly as possible. I think it's going to be a COVID-free summer," Mitsotakis said during his visit to the United Kingdom, as aired by the ITV broadcaster.

As of Tuesday, Greece has registered about 831,000 cases of COVID-19 and 16,766 deaths. The weekly increase in cases by 6,238 marks an all-time high. Responding to the new wave of infection, the Greek government introduced new restrictions on November 6, including the requirement for unvaccinated citizens to be tested every week in order to go to work. Foreign travel from select destinations without quarantine continues to apply.

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, over 253 million cases have been registered globally, including over 5 million deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Holidays Visit United Kingdom Greece March November 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Ill ..

Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Illegal Border Crossing Case - Ju ..

1 minute ago
 Polish Defense Ministry Says Migrants Exploit Chil ..

Polish Defense Ministry Says Migrants Exploit Children for Assaults at Border Wi ..

3 minutes ago
 US Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attack ..

US Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attacks 'Not Unlimited' - Cyber Dire ..

3 minutes ago
 Belarusian State TV Says 850 Refugees to Spend Nig ..

Belarusian State TV Says 850 Refugees to Spend Night in Logistics Center, 1,200 ..

3 minutes ago
 AVIC to contribute to Pakistan's efforts for overh ..

AVIC to contribute to Pakistan's efforts for overhauling aviation industry: Jian ..

3 minutes ago
 SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.